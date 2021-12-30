No pain, no gain; Taylor Ridge Rockridge overcomes Monmouth-Roseville 42-29

Taylor Ridge Rockridge grabbed a 42-29 victory at the expense of Monmouth-Roseville in Illinois girls basketball action on December 30.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 22-14 advantage over Monmouth-Roseville through the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control in the third quarter with a 31-20 advantage over Monmouth-Roseville.
Recently on December 21 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Moline in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
