Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 75-44 win over Central DeWitt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt authored a promising start, taking a 15-14 advantage over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 38-25 lead over the Sabers at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire to a 57-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt played in a 44-34 game on December 3, 2021.

