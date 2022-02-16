North Liberty Liberty collects skin-tight win against Davenport North 48-44

North Liberty poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut 48-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 16.

The Lightning's shooting moved to a 28-21 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Davenport North turned up the heat in the final quarter, but North Liberty put the game on ice.

