North Liberty Liberty collects skin-tight win against Davenport North 48-44

North Liberty poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut 48-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 16.

The Lightning's shooting moved to a 28-21 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Davenport North turned up the heat in the final quarter, but North Liberty put the game on ice.

Recently on February 8 , Davenport North squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

