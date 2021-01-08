North Scott tops Muscatine for 13th straight time in series

She snagged three rebounds in the middle part of the quarter and then scored eight straight points for the home team in a little less than two minutes to help the Lancers (6-1, 3-1 MAC) take control of the game. Farnum and Hattie Hagedorn each had eight points for the winners as North Scott led 17-7 after one.

Farnum kept it up in the second quarter, grabbing three more boards, all defensive, and scored three more points to help the Lancers to a 27-14 halftime lead. She tacked on four points in the third and fourth quarter with strong jump shots in the lane against Muscatine players that were two-to-three inches taller than her.

“It was tough but you just have to play hard and be physical right back at those players,” Farnum said of taking on taller opposition. “I think you can use leverage and positioning to get better shots.”

Farnum did have her shot blocked three times in the lane, but it did not deter her. On two of the blocked shots, she hustled to stop the ball from going out-of-bounds to save possessions for her team.

“We are starving for a post player and we are starving for a player who can give us those kinds of minutes and she definitely did that tonight,” Case said of Farnum.