Orion escapes Spring Valley Hall 34-25

With little to no wiggle room, Orion nosed past Spring Valley Hall 34-25 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 5.
Recently on January 31 , Orion squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.