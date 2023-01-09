 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orion outlasts Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42-25

Orion stretched out and finally snapped Taylor Ridge Rockridge to earn a 42-25 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion played in a 44-18 game on January 10, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on December 27, Orion squared off with Lena-Winslow in a basketball game. For results, click here.

