Orion survives for narrow win over Port Byron Riverdale 37-35

Orion topped Port Byron Riverdale 37-35 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Orion squared off with January 31, 2022 at Orion High School last season. For more, click here.
