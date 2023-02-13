Annawan built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-33 win over Kewanee Wethersfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

Last season, Annawan and Kewanee Wethersfield faced off on December 6, 2021 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 6, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Woodhull AlWood . Click here for a recap. Annawan took on Aledo Mercer County on February 8 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.