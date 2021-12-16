 Skip to main content
Over and out: Annawan punches through Manlius Bureau Valley 39-7
Yes, Annawan looked superb in beating Manlius Bureau Valley, but no autographs please after its 39-7 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 8 , Annawan squared up on Biggsville West Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

