Over and out: Davenport North punches through Muscatine 50-30
Over and out: Davenport North punches through Muscatine 50-30

Davenport North painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 50-30 win in Iowa girls basketball action on February 1.

Davenport North opened with an 18-4 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

In recent action on January 25, Davenport North faced off against Central DeWitt and Muscatine took on Clinton on January 18 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

