Overtime is just fine for Central DeWitt in win over Bettendorf 59-55

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Central DeWitt could edge Bettendorf 59-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.
The first quarter gave the Sabers a 19-14 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Sabers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the final period.
Recently on November 30 , Bettendorf squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For more, click here.
