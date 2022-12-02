Pagniano, Vice lead Spartans in rout of Muskies

No matter what the Muscatine High School girls basketball team tried, the Muskies couldn't do much to stop Reagan Pagniano, much less the rest of the Class 5A fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley Spartans.

Pagniano, a sophomore guard, scored 14 first-half points and ended with 18 as it took the Muskies midway through the fourth to match the Spartans' leading scorer in points on Friday night at Muscatine High School in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

"It was a learning experience for us," said Muscatine first-year head coach Addy Westercamp. "We did what we could with what we have."

By the time Muscatine junior Ysabel Lerma hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-18, Pagniano, who converted 8 of 12 shot attempts, and the rest of the Spartans' starters were done for the night.

"It was a good game for us," Pagniano said. "I'm just proud of my team."

The rest of the PV bunch included senior Marquette University commit Halle Vice, who went 6 of 11 from the floor for 14 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

"So many times, Halle gets the headlines for scoring 25 points or whatever, but I thought she was outstanding for us tonight," said PV head coach Jennifer Goetz. "I thought she made the right reads. She was unselfish. Her tempo was good for as much as she ran the floor, and she had a lot of hockey-style assists (passes leading to assists). And her defense was a tone-setter.

"Her stat line may not have been a 'normal' Halle Vice night, but she was outstanding for her team."

Lerma finished with five points to share the Muscatine (1-2, 1-1 MAC) high with senior Jazmeriah Jones.

Pleasant Valley (2-0, 2-0 MAC) forced the Muskies to commit 22 turnovers and scored just 14 points as a team after the halftime intermission, at which point Muscatine trailed 44-11.

"I think our defense brought it tonight," Pagniano said. "We're improving every day, and we're already looking forward to our next game.

"We bring a lot of calmness to the court. Especially with this being our first road game of the year. We brought a lot of composure and stayed true to who we are and got the job done."

The Spartans scored more than a point per shot attempt for the game; their 58 came on 51 attempts.

After the visiting side raced out to a 7-0 lead, Muscatine looked to stay close after a Jones 3 and baseline jumper by senior Taylor Green made it 9-5, but it was all PV before and after that mini 4-2 MHS run.

"I thought our first half was very good basketball," Goetz said. "I give Muscatine credit. They worked hard, and they didn't roll over. They had good intensity, but I thought our kids did, too.

"We saw a lot of positives tonight. We think we're better tonight than we were on Tuesday."

Muscatine can't dwell on the loss, however, as the team is right back at it Saturday afternoon when the girls will take the court against Linn-Mar at approximately 4 p.m., following the conclusion of the boys' season opener versus Iowa City High at 2:30 p.m.

"We can't think about it for too long when we have a game again tomorrow," Westercamp said. "We'll come back and compete tomorrow and use it to get better. It's also just the third game of a long season.

"It's a good learning for them to have early on."

The Muskies gave Westercamp her first win as MHS head coach on Tuesday with a win at Davenport Central.

"They played really well against Central," said Westercamp. "They moved the ball well and were very, very active. That fell off tonight, though."

Pleasant Valley 58, Muscatine 21

PLEASANT VALLEY (2-0, 2-0 MAC) -- Jessie Clemons 3-7 1-2 7, Reagan Pagniano 8-12 0-0 18, Halle Vice 6-11 2-2 14, Quinn Vice 2-5 0-2 4, Addy Maurer 1-1 1-1 3, Kaylee Mowen 0-2 0-0 0, Kasey Kane 1-1 0-0 2, Ashley Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Reese O’Donnell 0-1 0-0 0, Bryn Bahnks 0-1 0-0 0, Hailey Asselin 2-3 0-0 6, Isabelle Kremer 2-6 0-0 4, Morgan Russman 0-1 0-0 0, Racehel Vonderhaar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 4-7 58.

MUSCATINE (1-2, 1-1 MAC) -- Ella Schroeder 1-7 0-0 2, Avery Schroeder 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jazmeriah Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Ella Maynard 1-4 0-0 2, Ysabel Lerma 2-5 0-0 5, Brylee Seaman 1-3 0-0 2, Annie Zillig 0-2 0-0 0, Macy Reno 0-1 0-0 0, Isabella Gonzales 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 9-33 0-0 21.

PV;24;20;10;4;--;58

MUS;9;2;4;6;--;21

3-point goals -- PV 4-16 (Clemons 0-1, Pagniano 2-4, H. Vice 0-2, Mowen 0-2, O’Donnell 0-1, Asselin 2-3, Kremer 0-2, Russman 0-1); MUS 3-18 (E. Schroeder 0-3, A. Schroeder 0-3, Jones 1-3, Lerma 1-3, Seaman 0-2, Zillig 0-2, Gonzales 1-1). Rebounds -- PV 28 (Kermer 7, H. Vice 5, Vonderhaar 5); MUS 15 (Seaman 4, Jones 4). Assists -- PV 14 (H. Vice 4, Clemons 3); MUS 5 (A. Schroeder 3). Turnovers -- PV 12, MUS 22. Fouls -- PV 8, MUS 9. Fouled out -- none.