Peoria Richwoods dances past Rock Island 61-50

Peoria Richwoods charged Rock Island and collected a 61-50 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved in front for a 29-19 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

Rock Island showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 39-35.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rocks 22-15 in the last stanza.

