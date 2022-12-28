 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Richwoods dances past Rock Island 61-50

Peoria Richwoods charged Rock Island and collected a 61-50 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved in front for a 29-19 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

Rock Island showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 39-35.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rocks 22-15 in the last stanza.

In recent action on December 16, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Sterling on December 15 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.

