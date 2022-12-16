 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Richwoods imposes its will on Moline 57-24

Peoria Richwoods turned in a thorough domination of Moline 57-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Peoria Richwoods an 18-4 lead over Moline.

The Knights opened a giant 31-8 gap over the Maroons at the half.

Peoria Richwoods struck to a 42-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

