PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Beavers' Drake sets records with a smile

WILTON — Kelsey Drake left her name all over the Wilton High School girls basketball record book.

The senior appears at the top of no fewer than 15 single-game, season or career lists among all players who have ever suited up for the Beavers.

“My freshman year, I wouldn’t have thought any of this was possible,” Drake said. “It’s just a cool position to be in. I want to be a positive role model for the younger kids, so to be someone that they can look up to feels really good.”

Her season’s scoring average of 24.1 points per game was the best mark in school history, was the best in Class 2A for the 2021-22 campaign and ranked in the top seven among all classes. She also went for 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals a game.

Among her records, Drake owns the career scoring mark at Wilton with 1,562. Her career average of 16.8 points per game is also the school’s best.

A lot of those points came from aggressively and relentlessly attacking the hoop. The first team all-state selection attempted 521 free throws for her career (a school record) while shooting 73% on those attempts, a number that topped out at 82% this season — another Wilton best.

But although the senior’s numbers will prove her on-court production for generations to come, if the Beavers’ record book attempted to more fully capture Drake’s presence, the Muscatine Journal Player of the Year’s name should perhaps appear with a smiley face emoji affixed beside it.

“Kelsey is a great player and even better person,” said teammate Ella Caffery, who led the 14-9 Beavers in scoring the only two games this season when Drake didn't. “Getting to play with her has made me a better player in both basketball and volleyball. She is a hard worker and just has contagious energy. I’m so lucky to have had the privilege to play with Kelsey.”

That’s not to say Drake isn’t competitive. Quite the opposite.

“I love the competitiveness (of basketball) and being able to play with the same girls that I’ve played with growing up. I just think it’s a mindset thing. I know when to be people’s friend, and I know when to play hard and go for the win," said Drake, who matched quantity with efficiency by converting over half of her field goal attempts this season and to go with the 82% on free throws.

She also went from freshman role player to emanate force in propelling the Wilton volleyball team to four straight Class 2A state tournaments. Combined with producing one of the state’s most productive basketball careers, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter found a unique way to not only compete but lead by combining her insatiable appetite to win with her bubbly, friendly demeanor.

“Kelsey, by nature, is kind of a quiet person,” said Wilton head volleyball coach Brenda Grunder. “But she is a fierce competitor and talented athlete. She’s someone who always listened to and always wants to do better.”

It’s easy to figure out where those habits originated.

Her older brother Javin played collegiate baseball at Western Illinois while sister Kortney is winding down a highly decorated stint for Kirkwood basketball before she goes off to play for Northern Illinois University next season.

The Drakes aren’t ones to take it easy on each other, either.

“We’ve all been competitive with anything we do,” Kortney Drake said. “Whether playing basketball, volleyball or racing on Mario Kart, none of us want to lose.”

The prize? One of the most valuable commodities to have among siblings.

“With two older siblings, I’ve had to be competitive since I was little. I never wanted to lose to either of them, and that’s carried on through high school,” said Kelsey Drake. “We’d always play simple games like pig or knockout in the driveway, but I always wanted to win so I could have bragging rights for the day.”

Regardless, when it comes to competition, the family lives by the same philosophy, from the top on down.

“Our parents play a big role,” Kortney Drake said. “They have always supported us. My mom (Melanie) always tells us, ‘Do your best and be a good sport,’ and we’ve all carried that with us in anything we do in life.”

As a freshman, Kelsey Drake had the opportunity to play with Kortney. On the other side, as a senior, she’s gotten to share the volleyball and basketball court with the youngest of the family, Kinsey.

“I think they have such a strong bond as a family,” Grunder said. “The whole family is so connected. When they took the floor — whether it was Kelsey and Kortney or Kelsey and Kinsey — they just have that sense, they know where each other is, and they look out for each other. They would often, not through any encouragement of mine, when they were asked to pick partners, they’d seek out each other. I thought that was an attribute of who they were and how they think about and value each other’s company.”

The next step will take Drake to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for volleyball and majoring in education. While at Wilton, she was a three-time all-state pick and sits among the most prolific Beavers in that sport as well, accumulating over 1,000 career kills and digs each over her four-year varsity career.

Before her prep hoops career is officially over, the three-time RVC Elite team and all-region selection will be a part of four senior all-star games.

“Basketball probably wasn’t the top sport for any of our seniors,” said Wilton girls basketball coach Jake Souharada. ”But they played it all along and didn't want to lose. They started as athletes playing basketball, but they became really good basketball players over three or four years. I’m proud of the way they went out and competed. They always wanted to do well for themselves, for their team and the community.”

In either sport, equipped with an inherited, fierce competitive drive and record-setting ability, Drake proved capable of single-handedly crushing her opponents’ spirit. She earned a second team all-state nod as a junior. As a sophomore, set the school record for points in a game with 46.

And she sported her patented friendly smile the whole while.

“She’s a competitor. She’s a great kid on and off the floor,” said Souhrada. “When she’s out there, she wants to win and wants her team to be successful. And she’ll do whatever it takes to make that happen.

“They’ve got a family full of athletes, and they’ve all gone their own ways for athletics. They stand out in everything they do and have always been successful. I’ve coached for 24 years and seen a lot of great athletes, whether it's coaching them or against them. Kelsey is in the top five of anyone I’ve seen. Her competitiveness and athleticism, her will to win and her ability to put a team on her back if she needs to carry them.

"She can do anything she chooses, and I’m very proud of how Kelsey has handled that, both on and off the floor.”

