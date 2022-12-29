Port Byron Riverdale claims gritty victory against St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Port Byron Riverdale nabbed it to nudge past St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.
Port Byron Riverdale drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.
The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-19 at intermission over the Rams.
Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-27 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 56-16 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.
