Port Byron Riverdale claims gritty victory against St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Port Byron Riverdale nabbed it to nudge past St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.

Port Byron Riverdale drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-19 at intermission over the Rams.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-27 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 56-16 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 15, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Polo in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

