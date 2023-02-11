Port Byron Riverdale could finally catch its breath after a close call against Erie-Prophetstown in a 42-37 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 11.

Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Port Byron Riverdale squared off with February 7, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Port Byron Riverdale . For a full recap, click here. Erie-Prophetstown took on Port Byron Riverdale on February 6 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.