Port Byron Riverdale records sound decision over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Port Byron Riverdale didn't mind, dispatching Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Rams opened with a 10-4 advantage over the Fightin' Irish through the first quarter.

The Rams' shooting moved to a 19-15 lead over the Fightin' Irish at the half.

The Rams' leg-up showed as they carried a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale chalked up this decision in spite of Kankakee Bishop McNamara's spirited final-quarter performance.

