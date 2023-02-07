Bettendorf Pleasant Valley lit up the scoreboard on February 7 to propel past Davenport Central for an 85-16 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central played in a 53-32 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

