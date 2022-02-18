PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mohr, Mediapolis shut down L-M

MEDIAPOLIS — The Louisa-Muscatine High School girls basketball faced challenges on both sides of the ball during Friday night’s Class 2A regional semifinal.

The all-out, full-court defense by the No. 13 Mediapolis Bullettes was one; Hallie Mohr’s offense was another.

Mohr, who ended with a game-high 23 points, six rebounds and five assists, nearly scored as many points as the Falcons. The senior Des Moines Area Community College commit led the way for Bullettes, who ran away with the Region 6 semifinal Friday night at Bud McLearn Court inside Mediapolis High School, 51-26. In the regional final round, No. 6 Iowa City Regina awaits the Bullettes after the Regals beat West Branch, 48-40.

“(Mediapolis’) pressure got to us,” said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Ken Spielbauer. “Then, we got behind. We tried to fight back, but we did not shoot well. But you have to give (Mediapolis) credit.

The Bullettes’ blitz was on from the get-go, as Louisa-Muscatine had trouble throughout getting the ball over halfcourt, much less into an offensive rhythm.

Mediapolis forced six first-quarter L-M turnovers, including one 10-second backcourt violation, and 18 in all.

After taking a 26-11 lead into halftime, Mediapolis pulled off the reins a bit only to watch the Falcons try to scratch and claw back into it as L-M got to within 11 when Kaylee Corbin scored on consecutive trips down the court to make it 28-17 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

“We had it down to 11 but then just lost it again,” Spielbauer said. “It was (Mediapolis’) night. They’re a great team, and they play with a lot of moxie, and they were on all night.”

Mohr countered with her fourth 3-pointer of the game to end the Falcons' mini-run, and Mediapolis pulled away again, as it had early on when L-M found itself down 15-4 to end the first.

Corbin capped off a stellar senior season with 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Both Corbin and Mohr entered Friday night, averaging over 20 points per game, ranking them among the top-five in 2A.

“This team couldn’t have done anything without (coach Spielbauer),” said Corbin. “He’s been an awesome coach. I don’t think I’ve ever had a better coach than him. We had an amazing team, and I’m just so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

Mohr, a senior, supplemented her scoring with eight rebounds and three assists.

Mediapolis (21-2) also had three players score eight points apiece in junior Liz Lane and sophomores Payton Bush and Hanna Wagenbach.

The Bullettes shot 20 of 46 while holding Louisa-Muscatine to 11 of 39 from the field.

For the Falcons, the season ends with a record of 16-5 in the first season under Spielbauer, who coached the Wapello boys team for over 30 years. It’s the most wins by a Louisa-Muscatine girls basketball team since the 2009-10 season.

“I’m just really proud of these girls,” said Spielbauer. “It’s really been a great year. It was a little different this year (coaching a girls team), but it was a lot of fun.”

