PREP OF THE WEEK: Durant's DeLong finds her spot in record books

DURANT — While the DeLong name is scattered all over the Durant High School record books, it’s a new experience for Isabelle DeLong to see her name atop a list of the best to play for the Wildcats.

The Durant junior set a new girls basketball single-game record last Thursday by scoring 37 points against North Cedar in a 72-40 win. She also added 17 rebounds, three steals and three assists in the victory.

She’s watched siblings and relatives find success at Durant. Notably, older brother Nolan, a senior, finished his prep football career this season as the ninth-most productive rusher in the state’s 11-player history with over 6,000 career yards on the ground.

With one record down, DeLong is basking in getting her turn to get her name in the school’s record book with head coach and father, Ross, getting a front row seat.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “You see the names on those lists and things like that and hear people talk about (school records), it’s crazy to think that I’m now part of that.”

DeLong set the new program mark at a time when the Wildcats needed it. North Cedar made a run in the third quarter to trim it to a five-point game.

DeLong and Durant got hot in the fourth en route to seeing the new record set.

“We really pulled away in the fourth,” the 5-foot-9 junior forward said of her team’s 26-2 fourth-quarter run. “Everybody moved the ball well. That gave me open looks and everyone else open looks, and that really set off (the run)."

It’s quite literally been a coming of age for DeLong since the beginning of the school year. She saw her junior year as one to grow not just as a player, but as a leader.

“Becoming an upperclassman was a huge step in that direction,” DeLong said. “I always felt like I wanted to be a leader, but never wanted to overly pursue that role being younger and on teams with seniors. But now, I feel like I can be that girl that underclassmen can look up to or to give out advice.”

Though wins have been hard to come by for the young Wildcats (1-5), having DeLong emerge as the team’s to-go scorer has meant more competitive play from Durant.

After scoring 17 points in the Wildcats’ first two games of the season combined, DeLong has supplemented the record-setting game with games of 19 and 23 points while sinking over 45% of her 33 attempts from 3-point range and maintaining a total field goal percentage of nearly 40%.

“I think we’re playing better as a team,” Ross DeLong said. “We played a really tough schedule to start, and we’re starting to see growth. I can see the confidence grow in all of the girls. It helps when you have someone who can get you those buckets when you need them.

“And beyond that, she’s done a nice job of doing the little things, like getting rebounds and steals, that have really helped, too.”

The multi-sport athlete has been a year-round contributor at Durant.

She was on a state-qualifying sprint medley relay team in track for Durant. She led the Wildcats' volleyball team in kills (165) and was second in digs (167) this season. Then last summer, she sported an on-base percentage of .333 in just under 100 plate appearances for the softball team.

"I love staying busy, I'm involved in so many things here and I want to succeed in all of them, not just for me, but for my teammates," she said. "It makes you more versatile in having to play different roles in each sport. A lot of beneficial things can come from it."

"Being at a small school, we rely on our sports sharing athletes," Ross DeLong said. "That makes it a little tough to hone in on one craft.

"Our kids have to learn to be a jack-of-all-trades. But we have student-athletes that put in the time to everything they do. When they play different sports, there's different skill sets they learn in each sport."

While the junior has time to decide what's in store after high school, she is eyeing a college career in something.

"I'm just going to see where everything takes me," she said. "I'm enjoying what I'm doing right now."

However, Ross DeLong may see that being a little more challenging of a decision down the road.

"One thing about Isabelle is, if you asked her what her favorite sport is, her answer would change depending on what season she's in," he said. "Whatever sport she's in, that's her favorite. When we've talked about what she's doing in the future, it changes based on what sport she's playing at that time."