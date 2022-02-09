Prep of the Week: Hall finds ways to do it all for Comets

WEST LIBERTY — Pearson Hall has a knack for making her presence known.

While the Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty High School girls basketball team is low on depth as the team has played with as few as six girls and stand at eight at full strength, that hasn't mattered much as the Comets sit at 17-4 this season and took second in a competitive River Valley Conference South Division with a 16-3 mark in RVC play.

"I was nervous to start the season," Pearson said. "I played varsity softball last summer, but this is a lot different than softball. It's a lot more aggressive, but I've learned to love it.

"Having six girls out scared me. I didn't think I'd have to do so much this season, but I've definitely had to take on a bigger role than expected ... Having only six girls to start made me get in the gym more."

With two elder siblings on the team, it's not hard to see how the roles each of them takes on while on the court is emblematic of the roles within their sisterhood.

"When there's three sisters in there, there's definitely a little extra chemistry on the floor," West Liberty head coach Matt Hoeppner said. "Our other set of sisters (Brooklyn and Sophie Buysse) are the same way.

“It’s been a progression for Pearson to fit in bit by bit but she's found a role that our more experienced players have given her.”

Sailor, the oldest, makes sure everyone else is satisfied before calling her own number. The senior point guard became West Liberty’s all-time career assist leader earlier this season. As it stands, she has 309 dimes to her name.

"Having Sailor on the team is helpful, though sometimes she points out my mistakes," Pearson said. "I need that most of the time. Sometimes I think it's a little harsh, but it's a sister thing, I get it, she wants to get the best out of me.

"Finley is always there, too. She'll pick me up if I'm down on myself."

Finley, a junior, plays off of Sailor’s distributing skills and plays a crucial role in keeping defenses honest. Finley is second in scoring average at 12.3 points.

"Pearson can play the point guard spot but also shoots, she has multiple skills." Sailor said. "We tried Finley at point guard when she was a freshman, but she's more in the mold of being someone we pass to."

While the Halls, Buysses, Daufeldt and the rest of the squad have taken the program to heights it hasn't seen in years with back-to-back regional finals appearances the last two seasons, basketball may not even be the best sport for any of them. Sailor and Finley have all-state nods in softball while teammates Macy Daufeldt and the Buysses are highly decorated volleyball players.

"In basketball, you can always be involved," Sailor said. "Because you never really stop, it's easier to build a rhythm. That's harder to do in softball because it's one play at a time. Pearson is really fast, her and (freshman Sophie Buysse) have added a lot of speed to our team. Because of that, we're able to do things we haven't in the past.

"We've built a lot of trust on this team."

Daufeldt, a senior, has been her typical self on the basketball court after being named all-state last season. She's leading the team in scoring (19.2 points per game) rebounds per game (8.6), field goal percentage (50.2%).

That leaves Pearson, the second-youngest in the family with Sullivan still in junior high, to fill in the gaps.

The freshman has either led or shared the Comet team-high in points three times, assists four games and steals in seven.

And even at just 5-foot-3, Pearson is a sneaky rebounder. She’s snatched four or more boards 11 times and hauls in two offensive rebounds a game, giving the potent West Liberty offense extra possessions.

"My size definitely doesn't help," she said. "I like to try and be everywhere at once, even though I know I can't be but I try as hard as I can to get in position under the basket. With the ball, I like to drive into people, that creates ways to kick it out and find the open player."

While she ranks fourth on the team in scoring average at 7.2 points per game, that number is held down by just nine points over the first three games of the season as Pearson got her feet wet playing at the varsity level.

"At the beginning of the season, I wasn't really sure what I was going to do," Pearson said. "We talked about playing point guard leading up the season, but Sailor is a really good point guard, she always has been. So I thought I'd just help out on the side. But as the season has gone on, I've definitely taken on the role of making sure everything happens the way it should when we get into our offensive sets."

Though it took the scoring a minute to get up to speed over the first few games, over that span Pearson provided the Comets with 14 rebounds, 11 steals and a half-dozen assists.

Pearson’s best statistical game came on Jan. 21 against Durant. In a 49-20 Comet win over the Wildcats, Pearson single-handedly matched Durant’s scoring output for the game while also going for eight steals and six boards.

Her most important performance, however, may have happened last Friday, when West Liberty defeated Class 2A seventh-ranked Iowa City Regina, 44-38.

Defeating Regina was a confidence-booster for the Comets and Pearson, who not only led the game in points (14) and assists (five), but was the primary defender on Regals' leading scorer Grace Gaarde, who was held scoreless for the first time during the 2021-22 campaign.

"The biggest thing for Pearson lately has been her defense," Hoeppner said. "We've asked her to handle the ball some so Sailor can move to different spots on the floor, too. She just has done everything we've asked her to do and she makes a point to do it well."

As further evidence of her propensity to find positive ways to contribute, in six games this season Pearson has failed to record at least one point, rebound, assist and steal. In five of those six, she led the team in one of the other categories.

West Liberty's postseason starts on Saturday, Feb. 12 with a 3A Region 4 home game against Northeast, a team the Comets beat 65-38 in January. Should the Comets advance, West Liberty will host the winner of Central Lee and Davenport Assumption.

"Knowing that we got the top seed in our region with only eight girls on the team is an accomplishment," Pearson said. "I think we have a good chance to make a really good run."

