PREP OF THE WEEK: Vela guiding Wildcats into brighter days

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Through just six games this season, Sara Vela can already say she’s left the Columbus High School girls basketball team in a better place than when she arrived.

To be sure, Vela is proud of what has become of the Wildcats, but the senior — and the rest of the team — knows there’s much more work to be done.

Behind Vela’s team-leading 12.2 points per game, along with her 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals a contest, Columbus has already exceeded last season’s win total with a 4-2 record through six games in 2022-23 after going 3-19 last winter.

And after the Prep of the Week went for a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds in a 42-30 Columbus win on Tuesday night, the Wildcats are 3-1 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division games. Last season, the club went 2-14 in conference contests.

"We felt a little overlooked," Vela said. "So to be on the map a little bit is a great way to start my senior year. I couldn't be happier with how we've been doing.

"We're not done. But we've definitely been doing some good things this year."

Columbus has even had to do so with last season’s leading scorer, Lily Coil, sidelined for the winter after a volleyball injury. As a freshman, Coil averaged 8.5 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals per game.

"I was disappointed when I found out Lily would miss the season," said Columbus head coach Kasey Keltner. "But the girls have done a really nice job of stepping up this year without her."

"After we found out Lily probably would miss the basketball season, everyone took it upon themselves to get better," said Vela.

And with no juniors on the team, Vela and the senior class had to show the freshmen and sophomores the ins and outs of varsity basketball in a hurry.

"We put in a lot of work in the summer, going to open gyms and camps," Vela said. "It was a lot of the same things over and over again. But repetition is what you need on a team that's rebuilding.

"We also got into the weight room and all got a lot stronger. We bought into the idea that we wanted to build this program up for this season and for the future."

Along with Vela and senior Victoria Howell, coach Keltner has had to use some combination of three sophomores (Ariana Verga, Frannie Sosa and Aracely Garza) and one freshman (Kennedy Woepking) to round out the Wildcats’ starting lineup.

"Sara is playing at an all-conference level this season," said Keltner. "Victoria is right up there, too, and they've really brought leadership to the team this year."

Despite the factors working against the Wildcats, one aspect that worked in their favor was the return of Howell, who was limited to just four games in 2021-22.

Vela chipped in 7.5 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals a contest as a junior. But like most of the returning squad, she had a hugely productive offseason that has carried over into the prep slate.

Increased volume hasn’t come at the cost of efficiency for Vela, either. On the contrary. Last season, her field goal percentage for the season was well under 30% over the 21 games she played.

That number is just a shade under 40% this season on 73 attempts. With a healthy number of free throw attempts (she’s made 16 of 23 tries from the charity stripe), Vela is scoring at a one-point-per-shot attempt clip.

With a steady supply of numbers -- and quality -- among the underclassmen ranks at Columbus Community High School, the girls programs are trending upward in a hurry.

After rattling off six consecutive seasons of double-digit wins from the 2011-12 season through the 2016-17 campaign, this season’s Wildcats have equaled the most win in any season since.

Vela, a year-round athlete for the Wildcats (volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball), sees the continuity from multi-sport teammates bouncing from one sport to another with each other as a benefit for the Wildcats.

"We're a small school, so we need to stretch our athletes around to all sports," she said. "I've been with the same core of girls my whole high school career so that chemistry does carry over.

"We know each other well. We know each other's strengths and limits, and we use that to push each other."

But before she turns her attention to any of those other sports, she envisions more success on the hardwood for her club. While she also sees bright days ahead for the Columbus girls basketball program, she also doesn’t see any reason why those days have to wait any longer.

"I've been watching or playing with this program since elementary school," Vela said. "Seeing us go from only being able to play (a JV schedule) because we didn't have the numbers to having a winning season so far my senior year is pretty great."

"I owe a lot of the credit to my teammates. They come in every day and push hard. A lot of them may not even see time on the court (during games), but they push us in practice and get us to do what we need to do."