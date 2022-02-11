Prep report: Wapello's run ends at the hands of WACO

WAPELLO — The Wapello Arrows had their season come to an end in the first round of the Class 1A Region 6 tournament against the WACO Warriors Thursday night.

WACO (10-12) defeated the Arrows (10-11) on their home court at Wapello High School, 40-36. The Warriors now advance to play Notre Dame in the second round.

Tatum Wolford led Wapello with 15 points. The sophomore also had five rebounds and two assists. Senior teammate Lindsy Massner grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to go with a matching point total and a pair of assists.

Wapello outscored WACO by four in the fourth quarter (14-10), but that only halved the 30-22 lead the Warriors held at the end of the third quarter.

The WACO defense forced the Arrows' offense into converting on just 13 of 56 field goals attempts.

One Arrow player who did have an efficient night was sophomore Jacie Hoeg. She made 2 of 4 shots — all 3-point tries — for six points.

Senior Serah Shafer ended her Wapello career with an 8-point effort while also recording two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Though it was the first meeting in nearly two years between the squads from opposite sides of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference, the schools are familiar foes.

In 19 meetings since the start of the 2007-08 season, SEISC North representative Wapello has taken 10 games as opposed to nine for its SEISC South counterpart.

Things changed dramatically since the last outing, in which the Arrows won, 57-26 back on Dec. 3, 2019. That victory ended a three-game win streak for Wapello in the series in which the Arrows outscored the Warriors by a combined total of 150-89 over the three contests.

Prior to that, WACO rattled off four in a row as the teams met six times from the start of the 2013-14 season to the end of 2015-16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0