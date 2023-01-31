 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Preston Easton Valley claims close encounter of the winning kind over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 61-57

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Preston Easton Valley didn't mind, dispatching Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 61-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Preston Easton Valley played in a 79-68 game on December 21, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Wilton . For a full recap, click here. Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 17 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News