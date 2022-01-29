Preston Easton Valley collects skin-tight win against Camanche 50-46

Preston Easton Valley poked just enough holes in Camanche's defense to garner a taut 50-46 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 29.
In recent action on January 21, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Camanche took on West Liberty on January 22 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.