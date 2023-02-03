No quarter was granted as Galesburg Christian blunted Fulton Unity Christian's plans 44-31 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 3.

In recent action on January 27, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian . Click here for a recap. Galesburg Christian took on Moline Quad Cities Christian on January 24 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For more, click here.

