Pretty portrait: Galesburg paints a victorious picture in win over Rock Island 51-33

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Galesburg still prevailed 51-33 against Rock Island in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Rock Island and Galesburg played in a 50-42 game on February 3, 2022. Click here for a recap
