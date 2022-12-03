Pretty portrait: Goose Lake Northeast paints a victorious picture in win over Wellman Mid-Prairie 58-48

Goose Lake Northeast handed Wellman Mid-Prairie a tough 58-48 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 56-51 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
