Pretty portrait: Moline Quad Cities Christian paints a victorious picture in win over Fulton Unity Christian 44-28

Moline Quad Cities Christian trucked Fulton Unity Christian on the road to a 44-28 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Fulton Unity Christian faced off on January 21, 2022 at Fulton Unity Christian High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Bettendorf Morning Star and Fulton Unity Christian took on Kankakee Grace Christian on January 21 at Kankakee Grace Christian Academy. Click here for a recap.
