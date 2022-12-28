 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Rock Island paints a victorious picture in win over Springfield 60-49

Rock Island trucked Springfield on the road to a 60-49 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Rock Island opened with a 12-5 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Rocks' offense steamrolled in front for a 31-14 lead over the Senators at the half.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Springfield fought to within 46-32.

The Senators tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 17-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

