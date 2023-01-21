 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Princeton rides to cruise-control win over Orion 56-35

Princeton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-35 win over Orion for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 21.

The last time Princeton and Orion played in a 41-26 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Orion faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley. For a full recap, click here.

