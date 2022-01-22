 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Princeton sprints past Orion 41-26
Princeton sprints past Orion 41-26

Princeton grabbed a 41-26 victory at the expense of Orion in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 22.

Recently on January 15 , Orion squared up on Brimfield in a basketball game . For more, click here.

