Princeville severs Aledo Mercer County's hopes 44-33

No quarter was granted as Princeville blunted Aledo Mercer County's plans 44-33 at Aledo Mercer County High on February 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Princeville and Aledo Mercer County squared off with February 10, 2022 at Princeville High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 25, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Biggsville West Central. For a full recap, click here.

