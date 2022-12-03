Putting it all together: Marion Linn-Mar overwhelms Muscatine 72-37

Marion Linn-Mar scored early and often to roll over Muscatine 72-37 in Iowa girls basketball on December 3.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Muscatine faced off on December 4, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap
