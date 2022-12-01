Quincy collects skin-tight win against Rock Island Alleman 37-34

Quincy poked just enough holes in Rock Island Alleman's defense to garner a taut, 37-34 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Rock Island Alleman and Quincy played in a 53-37 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
