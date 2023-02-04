Quincy's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-27 win over Moline in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

Last season, Moline and Quincy squared off with February 5, 2022 at Moline High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Moline faced off against Rock Island Alleman. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.