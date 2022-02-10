Quincy pushes over Rock Island 46-36

Quincy charged Rock Island and collected a 46-36 victory on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
A half tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
There was no room for doubt as the Blue Devils added to their advantage with a 33-23 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on February 5, Quincy faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Galesburg on February 3 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
