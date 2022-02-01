Rally time; Central DeWitt overcomes Davenport Assumption 60-45

Central DeWitt stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 60-45 win over Davenport Assumption during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Davenport Assumption authored a promising start, taking advantage of Central DeWitt 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
