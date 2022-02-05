Rally time; Galesburg overcomes Rock Island Alleman 50-35

Galesburg donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Rock Island Alleman 50-35 on Saturday in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island Alleman, who began with a 16-7 edge over Galesburg through the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at intermission over the Silver Streaks.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-30 lead over the Pioneers.

