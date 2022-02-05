Rally time; Galesburg overcomes Rock Island Alleman 50-35

Galesburg donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Rock Island Alleman 50-35 on Saturday in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Rock Island Alleman, who began with a 16-7 edge over Galesburg through the end of the first quarter.
The Pioneers came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at intermission over the Silver Streaks.
The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-30 lead over the Pioneers.
