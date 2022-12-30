 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: Sherrard earns tough verdict over Brimfield 51-44

  • 0

Sherrard edged Brimfield 51-44 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 30.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sherrard and Brimfield settling for a 20-20 first-quarter knot.

The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 25-20 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Sherrard jumped to a 32-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians' 21-19 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News