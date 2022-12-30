Razor thin: Sherrard earns tough verdict over Brimfield 51-44

Sherrard edged Brimfield 51-44 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 30.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sherrard and Brimfield settling for a 20-20 first-quarter knot.

The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 25-20 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Sherrard jumped to a 32-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians' 21-19 advantage in the fourth quarter.

