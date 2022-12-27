 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester overcomes Rock Island in seat-squirming affair 47-38

  • 0

Rochester posted a narrow 47-38 win over Rock Island on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 16-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Rocks climbed back to within 19-16.

Rock Island drew within 30-28 in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 17-10 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 15, Rock Island squared off with Sterling in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News