Rochester overcomes Rock Island in seat-squirming affair 47-38

Rochester posted a narrow 47-38 win over Rock Island on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 16-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Rocks climbed back to within 19-16.

Rock Island drew within 30-28 in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 17-10 margin in the closing period.

