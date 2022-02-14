 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Falls severs Rock Island Alleman's hopes 47-32

Saddled up and ready to go, Rock Falls spurred past Rock Island Alleman 47-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 9-5 lead over the Pioneers.

Rock Falls' offense jumped to a 19-10 lead over Rock Island Alleman at halftime.

The Rockets' influence showed as they carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 9 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

