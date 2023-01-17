Rock Island Alleman chalks up convincing victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 52-30

Rock Island Alleman turned in a thorough domination of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 52-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Rock Island Alleman played in a 38-29 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Rock Island Alleman took on Orion on January 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.