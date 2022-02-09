Rock Island Alleman collects victory over East Moline United Township 48-36

Rock Island Alleman dumped East Moline United Township 48-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 9.

East Moline United Township showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Rock Island Alleman as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers registered an 18-17 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Rock Island Alleman darted over East Moline United Township when the fourth quarter began 30-23.

