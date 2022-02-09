Rock Island Alleman collects victory over East Moline United Township 48-36

Rock Island Alleman dumped East Moline United Township 48-36 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 9.
In recent action on February 3, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on February 5 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
East Moline United Township showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Rock Island Alleman as the first quarter ended.
The Pioneers registered an 18-17 advantage at half over the Panthers.
Rock Island Alleman darted over East Moline United Township when the fourth quarter began 30-23.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.