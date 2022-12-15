 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island Alleman escapes close call with Galesburg 53-51

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Rock Island Alleman's direction just enough to squeeze past Galesburg 53-51 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 15.

Last season, Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman squared off with February 5, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on Rock Island on December 10 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News