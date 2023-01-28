Rock Island Alleman gallops past Moline 55-39

Rock Island Alleman called "game" in the waning moments of a 55-39 defeat of Moline in Illinois girls basketball action on January 28.
The last time Moline and Rock Island Alleman played in a 60-42 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Moline took on Chicago St. Ignatius on January 21 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For results, click here.
