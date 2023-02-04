Rock Island Alleman survived Galesburg in a 45-42 win that had a seat-squirming feel on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Rock Island Alleman opened with a 13-11 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 30-24 advantage at half over the Silver Streaks.

Rock Island Alleman jumped to a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Streaks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 11-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman faced off on February 5, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township . For results, click here. Rock Island Alleman took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.