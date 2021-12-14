 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island Alleman records sound decision over Sherrard 42-35
0 comments

Rock Island Alleman records sound decision over Sherrard 42-35

{{featured_button_text}}

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island Alleman's locker room after Tuesday's 42-35 win against Sherrard in Illinois girls basketball on December 14.

Rock Island Alleman jumped in front of Sherrard 38-33 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island Alleman got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 4-2 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Sherrard took on Orion on December 6 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News