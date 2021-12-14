Rock Island Alleman records sound decision over Sherrard 42-35

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island Alleman's locker room after Tuesday's 42-35 win against Sherrard in Illinois girls basketball on December 14.
Rock Island Alleman jumped in front of Sherrard 38-33 to begin the second quarter.
Rock Island Alleman got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 4-2 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Sherrard took on Orion on December 6 at Orion High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.