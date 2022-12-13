 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Alleman rides to cruise-control win over Sherrard 42-22

Rock Island Alleman lit up the scoreboard on December 13 to propel past Sherrard for a 42-22 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 13

Last season, Rock Island Alleman and Sherrard squared off with December 14, 2021 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Sherrard faced off against Erie E/P and Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on December 8 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.

